As a student the concept of managing your time well is important. The college lifestyle is filled with papers, deadlines, projects and assignments. It sometimes can become stressful if you do not understand the importance of time.
Time is the wealthiest commodity we own. Whether young or old time does not wait but passes us by if we are not spending it wisely. In order to manage it wisely you have to organize your time.
The best way to organize your time effectively is by learning how to prioritize your life. When you learn how to prioritize your life you manage your time responsibly. For college students time management is critical especially when there are other demands such as children, a spouse and a job.
Below are five steps to help you manage your time better and implement a plan to be stress free during your college journey.
- Create a schedule: When life gets in the way it is good to have a schedule or list of all the things you need to do for the week. Figure out which assignments are due that week and how much time you have to dedicate to them.
- No procrastination: It is never good to procrastinate so if you can complete an assignment early do it to stay ahead.
- Ask for help: Don’t let your pride get in the way; ask for assistance. Trident Technical College offers tutoring at The Learning Center in Bldg. 920 Rm. 211. They also offer writing assistance as well.
- Take a break: Sometimes college courses can be overwhelming; always make time to take a break in between your study time. It will help refresh your mind.
- Study Groups. Creating a study group for accountability can help you manage your time well. It is great to be around other like-minded people to encourage you to succeed.
Your time is precious so make the best out of it and know your college years can be your best years of your life!
