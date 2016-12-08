By:
Lori Zeth
Journal
Entry 112
October 15, 2016
FAFSA has some exciting news this year.
Beginning back on October 1, 2016,
all students applying for financial aid are now able to submit FAFSA for the
2017-18 school year (Fall 2017, Spring 2018, Summer 2018). The 2017-18
application uses information from your 2015 tax return, since 2016 hasn’t been
filed yet. FAFSA applications as of October 1, 2017 will be calculated using
2016’s tax return for the 2018-19 (Fall 2018, Spring 2019, Summer 2019) school
year.
The TTC Bookstore’s open charge period for
Fall 2 began on October 3, and ends
October 25. This is the only time to use financial aid awards in the
Bookstore. You can use your Bookstore credit at any of the TTC bookstores.
Bookstore credit can be applied to the balance of anything sold in the TTC
Bookstore. Textbooks, supplies, uniforms, TTC apparel, book bags, jewelry,
snacks, and even computers and headphones are available for sale in the
bookstores at each of the campuses. Ask a cashier for help purchasing CARTA bus
passes (good for six months at a time: Jan-June and July-Dec), print cards for
any TTC computer, and more.
Emails were sent to students requesting that
we complete an evaluation for each class we attended in Fall 1. It only takes a
few minutes to complete the evaluations, and helps TTC plan how to educate
students in the best way possible. The course instructors can use information
from the evaluations to better plan their lessons and possibly even their
teaching style. Fall 2 classes begin on October
20 and end on December 13.
As we say “goodbye” to Hurricane Matthew and
our mid-term break, we should prepare ourselves for the 2017-2018 school year
to anxiously wave great big “hello” in our direction. Trident Tech’s SPRING SEMESTER ACTION PERIOD will
begin on October 21. If you aren’t enrolled for Spring semester yet, you still
have time to get everything in order and be seat ready on Day #1.
The enrollment
and registration process is fairly simple and can be done in one trip to
the main campus if you want to complete all of the steps in the same day.
First, you need to show proof of your high school diploma or GED, complete an
application, and pay the $30 fee. Next, you can provide qualifying SAT scores
or take the TTC placement test (Accuplacer). Upon completion of placement
scoring, you will go to orientation and then be assigned an advisor. Contact
your advisor to set up a registration meeting with him/her. First-year students
are unable to register themselves for classes; only an advisor can – so be sure
to make contact as soon as your advisor is assigned. The last step in the
enrollment process is meeting with the Financial Aid office and having your
award package explained to you. You will receive a letter in the mail with your
student identification number and user name/password information. Pick up your
student identification card at Student Activities. When you have your class
schedule and list of required materials, you can finally purchase textbooks and
supplies in the TTC Bookstores.
Returning students should refer to their
advisor for more information on any of the deadlines, requirements, or any
other questions. First-year students should direct any questions to the
admissions office. The admissions office
and TTC advisors should be able to lead you on the right path if they are
unable to assist you directly.
In closing, I want to stress that you
shouldn’t wait until the last minute to start the enrollment process. Your
award package will be better the earlier you begin the process. There are
plenty of different resources on
campus for the prospect, the student, or the alumni. Don’t hesitate to ask for
more information at the Academic Resource Center, Scholar’s Network,
Educational Opportunity Center, learning centers (math, reading, writing, and
more), tutoring, librarian, information desk at library, computer labs, an
instructor’s office hours, plus several more avenues to explore while on
campus.