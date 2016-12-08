Where is Hillary Clinton Now?

By: Mary Kiser
“If I want to knock a story off the front page, I just change my hairstyle.”
|Source: Google
Since President-elect Trump’s victory over the Democratic Party, millions of millennials are dazed and confused. Even though he lost the popular vote, he won the Electoral College through charismatic speeches and unconventional campaigns. Regardless of the Green Party’s Jill Stein’s fundraiser or protests in Portland, Oregon, his relationship with a Republican-controlled Congress will last a minimum of four years (assuming death, disease, or impeachment never occur). While Mr. Trump is prepped for the Oval Office, some people are wondering where Hillary Clinton is, and how she is doing.
According to a USA Today article, “So, here’s where a woman found Hillary Clinton,” a voter informed the public about her whereabouts. A woman, named Margot Gerster, took a selfie with the former presidential-candidate. Her post on Instagram read:
I’ve been feeling so heartbroken since yesterday’s election and decided what better way to relax than take my girls hiking. So I decided to take them to one of favorite places in Chappaqua….As we were leaving, I heard a bit of rustling coming towards me and as I stepped into the clearing there she was, Hillary Clinton and Bill with their dogs doing exactly the same thing as I was….Now, I’m not one for signs but I think ill definitely take this one. So proud.
Experts suggest that the best way to cope with stressors is through physical exercise. A brisk walk, light jog, and yoga can relieve tension and boost mood. Like over 60 million Americans, Clinton needed a break from politics, too.
Source:
Article: “So, here’s where a woman found Hillary Clinton” by William Cummings
0 comments:
Post a Comment