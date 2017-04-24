What Bill O’Reilly’s Resignation Means

|
Courtesy of Robot Butt
Bill O’Reilly’s no longer the most popular news anchor on Fox News; he’s officially retired with a $25 million check to his name.
After several claims of him sexually harassing guests and interns, he resigned from his position at The O’Reilly Factor, the network’s cash cow. His fans were in mourning, but their loss is a huge win for survivors of sexual harassment.
Sexual harassment’s traumatic. According to a statistics page, the 782 men and women surveyed show the problem’s bigger than people thought. “31% of the female workers claimed to have been harassed at work, [and] 7% of the male workers claimed to have been harassed at work,” the page states. Even places of employment are prey to predators, no matter the size of the company, or the status of the perpetrator.
O’Reilly, a man who made hundreds of millions of dollars for his employers, is no exception. He brought pain and suffering to his victims, and the $13 million Fox News gave to them “to keep quiet” only proves that money can’t heal scars or silence voices. However, good has come from the bad.
The severity of sexual harassment has gained international attention, and people are realizing the damning impact of the crime. Who cares that O’Reilly will no longer be on-air, or that Fox News lost a moneymaker. Here’s who really matters:
Perquita Burgess, Caroline Heldman, Jehmu Greene, Rebecca Diamond, Wendy Walsh, and every other survivor.
0 comments:
Post a Comment