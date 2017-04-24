Kim Kardashian: Celebrity or Superwoman?

By: Mary Kiser
Not all heroes wear capes.
Courtesy of the ‘Los Angeles Times’
October 3, 2016 at 4:30 a.m. changed Kim Kardashian’s life forever.
She was robbed at gunpoint by two Frenchmen; they stole millions of dollars in jewelry, but not before they traumatized the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went into the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs,” she recalls.
She was worried the men were going to rape and kill her, and she thought about the impact her death would have on her family and friends. If she had passed away, she just wanted her loved ones to be okay. She was worried they would be traumatized by the aftermath of the heist. “‘I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision,’ she recalls. ‘Am I going to run down the stairs and be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it,’” she explains.
Her haunting experience was a wake-up call to not just the Kardashian and Jenner clans, but to men and women across the globe. Her story of survival was a poignant reminder of how people, no matter their status, were never exempt from the horrors of the world.
The newest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed the doyenne talking about the robbery for the first time. She chose to air her trauma in a fashion fit for a Kardashian – cameos. She recollected what she remembers of her experience, and fans felt like they were listening to their friend, and not a lofty celebrity.
While her raw and visceral portrayal of the story helped her heal, she wanted to help others heal, too.
“I took a tragic, horrific experience, and I didn’t let it diminish me; I grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me,” she tweets.
Her brutal honesty was like a breath of fresh air; she was talking about the severity of her trauma, and she was talking about her emotions during and after the incident. However, she was doing more than just speaking about her story.
She indirectly gave a voice to every trauma survivor suffering in silence, and she used her voice to let them know that they’re not alone.
Kardashian’s world stopped spinning on October 3, 2016, at 4:30 a.m., but she made her world spin, anyway. Not all superwomen wear capes.
