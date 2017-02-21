Three Generations of Extraterrestrial Talent

By: Mary Kiser
People knew Carrie Fisher as the original Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars. Her iconic performance led to critical acclaim and a multitude of fandoms. Unfortunately, she died of a heart attack at only 60-years-old. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, was in pieces. She said of her mother, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.” As Lourd and loved ones coped with the tragedy, they lost Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, a day later.
Fisher shared a special bond with Reynolds. Their relationship was complicated, but that never diminished their unity. Counselor David Kessler told USA TODAY, “I think it’s extremely underdiagnosed. I think it’s more common than we believe.” Reynolds passed away from overwhelming heartache. With two beautiful women gone too soon, their families were left broken. Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, spoke with an Associated Press representative about his mother’s anguish. He stated, “She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie.’ And then she was gone.”
Even though both were pronounced dead, their legacies were still alive. Fisher was less like a princess and more like a warrior. She conquered addiction, and profited from it. For example, her autobiography, Wishful Drinking, evolved into an HBO documentary. Reynolds’ Hollywood accomplishments included lucrative blockbusters, an Oscar nomination, and her two children. The doyennes were powerhouses. Fisher’s own daughter, Lourd, followed suit. Her memorable character, a Chanel, in Scream Queens captivated audiences. She inherited her grandmother’s looks and her mother’s talent. With that killer combination, her potential’s limitless. Fisher and Reynolds were proud, and through Lourd, their spirits still “sur-thrive.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment