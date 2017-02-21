President Trump’s Wall Won’t Work

During President Trump’s candidacy, his immigration-reform plans involved construction. Now that he’s Commander-in-Chief, his plans haven’t changed. Other political leaders aren’t as enthusiastic as him, though. An NBC News article reads, “An upcoming meeting between Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and President Donald Trump has been scrapped in the wake of a fiery spat over which nation will pay for a border wall between the two countries.” President Nieto and his country are offended. I don’t blame them. President Trump’s wall reaches beyond border control: it exemplifies the worst of American culture.
While I appreciate the workaholic within President Trump, I can’t appreciate him. He exerts effort into all the wrong projects, and it always backfires – on the working class. Instead of worrying about crowd sizes and walls, he should shift his focus. He’s not a business mogul anymore. He’s the 45th President of the United States.
