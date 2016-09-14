The Infamous Ex of Texas: Planned Parenthood

The real reason Texas doesn't like health clinics, and it has nothing to do with abortion.
Texas is a very conservative state, so conservative values are not but two steps beside it. Church and the Dallas Cowboys seem to be more important than hot topics like basic health coverage for low-income residents. Since Planned Parenthood provides safe and aseptic abortions, which only account for three percent of their services, Texan law officials decided that the small percentage was a little too much hoedown for their Lone Star State. At least, that's how it appeared on television.
If Hillary and Donald have only proven one idea true, then it's the idea that all politicians are shady to some degree. Some Texas politicians, in this case, can serve Texan-size shade that can almost overshadow Twitter-size shade. The ugly truth behind the reason to defund Planned Parenthood is not even abortion; it's race.
|breitbart.com
|teaparty.org
Even though birth rates have spiked due to an absence of inexpensive birth control, and morbidity rates of pregnant women have spiked after the absence of Planned Parenthood, these facts aren't because Texas law officials hate pro-choice and extra alternatives. In Krugman's "States of Cruelty," he poses a provoking question for his readers: "If Washington is willing to provide health insurance to many of your state's residents — and in doing so pump dollars into your state's economy — why wouldn't you say yes?"
Unfortunately, a main reason is because nonwhite citizens heavily outweigh white citizens for Medicaid assistance. Greed is a visible monster that plagues the selfish, and there are white Americans who only want to help white Americans. Everyone who reads this article should be thankful for what they have, even if it's not much. Remember that there's some woman who can't receive proper medical treatment for herself or her child because of voters who have a disregard for nonwhite Americans and/or people in poverty.
If anyone wants to learn more about Texas, Planned Parenthood, and their estrangement, then below are some beneficial websites to visit.
Sources:
"States of Cruelty" by Krugman:
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/29/opinion/states-of-cruelty.html?partner=rss&emc=rss&_r=0
"After Texas stopped funding Planned Parenthood, low-income women had more babies" by Netburn:
http://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/
"Maternal mortality rates in Texas doubled after state cut funding to Planned Parenthood" by WITW Staff:
http://nytlive.nytimes.com/womenintheworld/2016/08/19/maternal-mortality-rates-in-texas-doubled-after-state-cut-funding-to-planned-parenthood/
0 comments:
Post a Comment