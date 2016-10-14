The War on Addicts

|Google.com
I write about addiction because it is my story, and so many young men and women can relate to this disease. Lives are in ruin because the aftermath is always prison or death. Even if an addict lives, his or her soul no longer breathes. In the United States, there are hotlines, clinical care, rehab facilities, and communities like AA and NA to assist any alcoholic or abuser. I cannot speak for other countries, though. With narcotics as king, the Philippine president is under pressure to perform. His sweat is showing.
The New York Times reports on President Rodrigo Duterte and his callous remarks towards addicts and the Jewish. After he returns from his Vietnam trip, he states “Hitler massacred three million Jews. Now there is three million, there’s three million drug addicts. There are. I’d be happy to slaughter them.” The Holocaust did not kill three million people. The Holocaust is responsible for six million deaths. Before Duterte slices courtesy with his thoughts, he needs to sharpen his knife first.
He believes that no more addicts means no more addiction. He can entertain that sick fantasy from sun to moon, but the eradication of a generation will not solve the problem. Drugs will always lurk behind the shadows of normality, but drugs are not the main culprit. Environment, genetic predisposition, and life experiences are the three factors in question. Genocide is not the answer to that question. Forget Vietnam. Duterte should visit Germany.
