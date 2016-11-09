By: Stylicia Bowden
In the world of politics the old cliché “fighting fair” may not be a reality for this presidential election. If you have been following both candidates you will realize how vital it is to voice your vote for this upcoming election. Everyone has an opinion about each candidate; however, the facts are what count for casting your vote. Once you begin to separate the child’s play involved during the Q&A debate session, then you can begin to filter through the topics that matter to you. This will help you analyze whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton will be the ideal candidate to vote for.
If you want to vote early you can find information on your county’s website for specific instructions on how to participate in absentee voting. The websites will also list the requirements for voting early. On Charleston County website there are three locations where you can vote early. The three locations are as follows:
North Charleston Church of Christ at Azalea Drive, 3950 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405, 10 October to 7 November, M-F 8:30AM to 5:00PM
Saturday Hours: October 22nd and Saturday, October 29th, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
West Ashley Seacoast Church at West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC 29407, 24 October to 4 November, M-F 8:30AM to 5:00PM
Saturday, October 29th, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Seacoast Church, Mt. Pleasant Campus, 750 Long Point Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. 24 October to 4 November, M-F 8:30AM to 5:00PM
Saturday, October 29th, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
The presidential voting season can be vigorous with endless coverage of debates and commercials clarifying why you should vote for each candidate; however, the most essential aspect of this presidential race is you realizing your vote matters.
