Holiday Cards

The 2016 Holiday Season is fast approaching! Santa is scheduled to arrive in less than 71 days. We’re going to be stuffing turkeys, carving hams, wrapping gifts, and sending cards to our loved ones real soon! As you are spending time with your loved ones, eating pumpkin pie, reminiscing of holidays past, and singing Christmas carols at the top of your lungs - please consider taking just a few minutes to address an extra card or greeting for an elderly member of our community.
I know that a simple card, some holiday blessings, and a small message can do wonders to brighten the day of a resident this holiday season --- so… I am organizing a holiday card drive for the residents in several different assisted living homes in our area. Drop boxes will be in (building 410) and the library (building 510) for you to place the cards you are sending. Postage is not required, as I’ll be delivering the greetings.
You can put as many cards in the boxes as you wish, but please do not write anything on the envelope (unless it is just a Merry Christmas, etc. message). Do not put anything in the envelope but a card….no pictures, money, work from home advertisements, Scentsy party invitations, etc. The deadline to place cards in the drop boxes is December 16. For more information or to nominate a residential facility to receive cards, please do not hesitate to contact:
Lori Zeth at 843-489-6096 or lorizeth@my.tridenttech.edu.
