LOTSA LIP LULU

By: Lori Zeth
Journal Entry 112
October 15, 2016
FAFSA has some exciting news this year. Beginning back on October 1, 2016, all students applying for financial aid are now able to submit FAFSA for the 2017-18 school year (Fall 2017, Spring 2018, Summer 2018). The 2017-18 application uses information from your 2015 tax return, since 2016 hasn’t been filed yet. FAFSA applications as of October 1, 2017 will be calculated using 2016’s tax return for the 2018-19 (Fall 2018, Spring 2019, Summer 2019) school year.
The TTC Bookstore’s open charge period for Fall 2 began on October 3, and ends October 25. This is the only time to use financial aid awards in the Bookstore. You can use your Bookstore credit at any of the TTC bookstores. Bookstore credit can be applied to the balance of anything sold in the TTC Bookstore. Textbooks, supplies, uniforms, TTC apparel, book bags, jewelry, snacks, and even computers and headphones are available for sale in the bookstores at each of the campuses. Ask a cashier for help purchasing CARTA bus passes (good for six months at a time: Jan-June and July-Dec), print cards for any TTC computer, and more.
Emails were sent to students requesting that we complete an evaluation for each class we attended in Fall 1. It only takes a few minutes to complete the evaluations, and helps TTC plan how to educate students in the best way possible. The course instructors can use information from the evaluations to better plan their lessons and possibly even their teaching style. Fall 2 classes begin on October 20 and end on December 13.
As we say “goodbye” to Hurricane Matthew and our mid-term break, we should prepare ourselves for the 2017-2018 school year to anxiously wave great big “hello” in our direction. Trident Tech’s SPRING SEMESTER ACTION PERIOD will begin on October 21. If you aren’t enrolled for Spring semester yet, you still have time to get everything in order and be seat ready on Day #1.
The enrollment and registration process is fairly simple and can be done in one trip to the main campus if you want to complete all of the steps in the same day. First, you need to show proof of your high school diploma or GED, complete an application, and pay the $30 fee. Next, you can provide qualifying SAT scores or take the TTC placement test (Accuplacer). Upon completion of placement scoring, you will go to orientation and then be assigned an advisor. Contact your advisor to set up a registration meeting with him/her. First-year students are unable to register themselves for classes; only an advisor can – so be sure to make contact as soon as your advisor is assigned. The last step in the enrollment process is meeting with the Financial Aid office and having your award package explained to you. You will receive a letter in the mail with your student identification number and user name/password information. Pick up your student identification card at Student Activities. When you have your class schedule and list of required materials, you can finally purchase textbooks and supplies in the TTC Bookstores.
Returning students should refer to their advisor for more information on any of the deadlines, requirements, or any other questions. First-year students should direct any questions to the admissions office. The admissions office and TTC advisors should be able to lead you on the right path if they are unable to assist you directly.
In closing, I want to stress that you shouldn’t wait until the last minute to start the enrollment process. Your award package will be better the earlier you begin the process. There are plenty of different resources on campus for the prospect, the student, or the alumni. Don’t hesitate to ask for more information at the Academic Resource Center, Scholar’s Network, Educational Opportunity Center, learning centers (math, reading, writing, and more), tutoring, librarian, information desk at library, computer labs, an instructor’s office hours, plus several more avenues to explore while on campus.
