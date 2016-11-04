The Donald and His Groupies

By: Mary Kiser
His defunct shtick is this election's dark comedy.
|bing.com
Trump and the media are in an extramarital affair alien to his wife, campaign, and posse. Their newest bundle of press swathed in the same worn, threadbare cloth of misogynistic contempt is breaking cables across the country. If only money could buy his progeny some subsistence versus microscopic attention. Too bad Tiffany and Co. can only sell his wife artificial apologies in the form of necklaces and rings.
Even though Donald and broadcasts are witness to the births of his racist, sexist, and xenophobic comments, slurs, and mannerisms, these repulsive scions only affirm the demagogue's sordid legacy. However, the 2005 audio clip really is the return of his prodigal son. The television trumpets, and the world is in ears. Even though those comments are eleven years young, the video shows the stability of Trump's abhorrent viewpoints. At that solid age of fifty-nine, Trump proves that an adolescent carries more respect and regard for his female classmates, friends, and family members. Unfortunately, he riles the crowd, and his fans cheer in unison. As a sister, daughter, and woman, I will never comprehend the trend that is Donald Trump. He is a husband. He is a father. He is a grandfather. He should not run for president. He should run to therapy.
If anyone would like to learn more about this topic, then click on the link below.
Source:
"These Might Be Donald Trump's Most Disgusting Comments Yet About Women" by Paige Lavender
0 comments:
Post a Comment