Why Voting Third Party Isn’t a Wasted Vote

There are things every person looks forward to doing as they become an adult: buying a car, turning 18, moving away from their parents, college, and….registering to vote. I was blessed with the best government teacher (Thanks for everything, Weibling!) who made it an actual homework assignment for us to register to vote by the end of our senior year. Mr. Weibling made it a point to us that we all have our own beliefs, and that it is okay to have different stances on things; however if we didn’t go out and use our voice to push our beliefs, then having them would be a waste. Having a teacher who made our vote seem so important made me not want to let him down.
Fast forward a year and we are closing in on the 2016 presidential election. Given three nominees (Yes, there are three!) I want my voice to be heard, and my vote to mean something. This is why my vote is not a “waste”.
Let’s start off with who I’m voting for: Gary Johnson, previous governor of New Mexico, Entrepreneur and Businessman. He cut his taxes 14 times while in office, and gave his state a balanced budget before leaving office – just as a little background! This isn’t an article about the third party candidate, but if you want to know more read about him here:
The only vote wasted is a vote that wasn’t made. Making a third party vote is my chance to tell the world that this is what I want the government/country looking like, and this is who I want representing it.
Unfortunately, we live in a “two party society” where we vote for “who won’t be as bad.” Newsflash – A lesser of two evils is still evil. Voting for something that you don’t believe in only continues to let that thing happen; how much sense does that make?
Look at it this way: If you had to choose between Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger as the Joker, we would all choose Heath Ledger; but in the end, they are still disenfranchised clowns.
Now, for those who don’t know, we’re not actually choosing who wins. When we vote, it tells everyone else who to elect as president, who we think the best choice for our country is, and that is who is elected. When we just vote for the one that ‘is not as bad’ when we can be voting for someone who stands by a party that has been proven successful before, it leaves our country is a spinning mess.
Now, if you’re voting for Hillary, and you think that is the best choice for you morally, then I say go for it, and I will see you at the polls! (Then politely, yet firmly, ask you to leave.)
Now don’t get me wrong, I understand standing by your party, but when your party strays away from your moral compass, why can’t you change your path?
Our country has been blessed with God Given Rights, no matter how we choose to use those rights. Using them is what matters -- we should be grateful that we have them, and not let them go to waste! Let’s make a difference, let’s vote for who we need, let’s make America sane again.
